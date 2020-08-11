Watch the first teaser for Seohyun x Go Kyung Pyo's con-artist comedy drama, JTBC's 'Personal Life'

JTBC's upcoming new Wed-Thurs drama series 'Personal Life' has just released its first teaser, starring Girls' Generation's Seohyun, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Hyo Jin, and Kim Young Min!

The comedy-action drama series centers around some of South Korea's wildest and sexiest con artists of the day and age, as they scam strangers, friends, family, one another, and so on in order to find riches and happiness in the end. Judging by the fast-paced first teaser above, viewers won't know who to trust once 'Personal Life' premieres this coming September 16 at 9:30 PM KST.

Will you be watching JTBC's 'Personal Life' with Seohyun, Go Kyung Pyo, and more?