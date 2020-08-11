Seven O'clock announce their comeback date with new album 'Highway'





Seven O'clock will be joining August's comeback lineup with a new album, titled 'Highway'!

According to the group's agency on August 12, Seven O'clock are confirmed to return this August 22 at 6 PM KST with 'Highway'. While the digital version of the album will be out on August 22, the boys' comeback MV and online showcase will take place a week later, on August 29.

Meanwhile, Seven O'clock debuted back in 2017 with 'Butterfly Effect'. Earlier this year, the group postponed their first U.S. live tour due to COVID19.

