17

9

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

1Team perform a trendy Latin pop mashup of the latest hits by BTS, Seventeen, Hwa Sa, Sunmi, Zico, & more

AKP STAFF

1Team have partnered up with '1TheK's 'Music Circle' for a hip and trendy K-Pop mashup track!

The unique mashup features a total of 16 major K-Pop hits including some of the latest releases by BTS, Seventeen, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa, Sunmi, Zico, IU, NU'EST, and more, as well as more classic numbers by Big Bang, WINNER, AKMU, etc. The 1Team members can also be seen demonstrating some of the hit songs' point choreography moves, transitioning flawlessly from one member to the next throughout the smooth medley. 

The group brings the mashup to an end with their latest digital single, "ULLAELI KKOLLAELI". Check out the full clip above!

  1. 1Team
2 1,390 Share 65% Upvoted

0

thealigirl84,948 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

i feel like a full mashup of Bang Bang Bang and Good Boy could be totally epic

Share

0

xx-jenn-xx1,390 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

That wasn't as bad as i thought it was going to be

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND