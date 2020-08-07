12

Watch BTS members eating 'Bora Bora' ice cream in their latest 'Baskin Robbins' CF making film!

'Baskin Robbins' Korea has released this month's CF making film featuring their handsome endorsement models BTS, as well as the limited edition, BTS-inspired new ice cream flavor - 'Bora Bora'!

As previously announced, 'Baskin Robbin's has teamed up with the BTS boys for a limited edition flavor "made by BTS" for August - combining a medley of sweet berry flavors in swirls of purple, pink, and white hues, for the one and only 'Bora Bora'. In the brand's latest CF making film, you can watch the BTS members enjoying the ice cream flavor they personally inspired, as they pair up or group up for their unit CFs. 

Catch all of BTS's sweet, cute, fun moments from their August 'Baskin Robbins' CF filming set, above!

I approve of Jungkook in a green suit.

I want this flavor in the U.S like yesterday :( They all look good!

