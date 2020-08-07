DONGKIZ announce their full group comeback with a moving teaser schedule

Rookie boy group DONGKIZ is making their first full group comeback in approximately 5 months!



Back in July, DONGKIZ members Munik and Jaechan surprised fans by debuting as the group's first unit, garnering attention for their bright title track "Y.O.U". Now, it seems like DONGKIZ will be back as 5-members again for the release of their 3rd single album, '自我 (The Conscious)'!

According to the moving teaser schedule image below, main teasers for DONGKIZ's comeback kick off on August 9. The boys will be releasing a series of teaser images, an MV teaser, holding a special 'V Live' broadcast, and more, all leading up to their full comeback on August 19.

Are you looking forward to DONGKIZ's summer comeback?