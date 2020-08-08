TREASURE's debut title track 'Boy' tops iTunes top song charts in 19 countries after release

According to YG Entertainment on August 8, rookie boy group TREASURE's debut title track "Boy" has topped iTunes top song charts in a total of 19 countries shortly after release!

TREASURE's debut single album 'The First Step: Chapter One' was released back on August 7 at 6 PM KST, containing the group's title track "Boy" as well as another b-side track, "Come To Me". Approximately a day after release, TREASURE's "Boy" was seen topping iTunes top song charts in countries such as Singapore, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and more, totaling 19 different countries.

Congratulations to TREASURE on their successful debut!