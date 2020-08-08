13

7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

TREASURE's debut title track 'Boy' tops iTunes top song charts in 19 countries after release

AKP STAFF

According to YG Entertainment on August 8, rookie boy group TREASURE's debut title track "Boy" has topped iTunes top song charts in a total of 19 countries shortly after release!

TREASURE's debut single album 'The First Step: Chapter One' was released back on August 7 at 6 PM KST, containing the group's title track "Boy" as well as another b-side track, "Come To Me". Approximately a day after release, TREASURE's "Boy" was seen topping iTunes top song charts in countries such as Singapore, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and more, totaling 19 different countries. 

Congratulations to TREASURE on their successful debut!

  1. TREASURE
2 1,797 Share 65% Upvoted

2

kpopgangstah89 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

Congratulations to Treasure and teumes for a successful debut..rookie behavior indeed.. international fans are monsters when it comes to support, I wish they get more love in Korea now that they're officially introduced..

Share

2

xx-jenn-xx946 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Amazing for a rookie debut! congrats to them! that song is a bop for sure!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND