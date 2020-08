Super K-Pop group SuperM is rearing up to go "100" in their new MV teaser!

SuperM's upcoming first lead single "100" is a powerful breakbeat genre. Member Mark participated in composing and writing the lyrics, depicting SuperM's goals to reach for the top without letting any setbacks get in the way.

Fans can listen to the full version of SuperM's "100" this August 14 at 1 PM KST!