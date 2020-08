Seven O'clock have officially kicked off their first set of comeback concept images for their new album 'Highway'!

The first member up with an alluring individual teaser image is Taeyoung, surprising fans with a chic see-through look under dramatic, red lights. Seven O'clock's comeback with 'Highway' is scheduled for this August 22 at 6 PM KST, with the group's comeback MV and showcase set for August 29.

Stay tuned for more of Seven O'clock's comeback easers!