SSAK3 spotted reunited with Kwanghee in a special 'Weekly Idol' segment feat. '2x speed' dance, 'Ottoke song', & more

Project co-ed group SSAK3 is teaming up with Korea's #1 K-Pop idol variety program, 'Weekly Idol'!

On the upcoming August 8 broadcast of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo', 'Weekly Idol's MC Kwanghee decides to bring the entire format of the popular idol variety program over to another MBC broadcast for the first time in 'Weekly Idol's history.

Making their first official "guest appearance" on 'Weekly Idol', SSAK3 members Yoo-Duragon (Yoo Jae Suk), Linda G (Lee Hyori), and BiRyong (Rain) plan on trying out all of the requirements become true idols including the 2x speed dance, the relay dance, the "Ottoke song", and more.



Do you want to watch SSAK3's aegyo-filled "Ottoke song"? Then make sure to tune in to this weekend's collaboration broadcast between 'Hangout With Yoo' and 'Weekly Idol', on August 8 at 6:30 PM KST!

