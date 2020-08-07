Rookie boy group MCND teases dramatic comeback with a trailer film titled 'Earth Age'

TOP Media's newest rookie boy group MCND is ready to return with a new chapter of their story!

On August 7, the MCND members unveiled a brand new trailer film titled 'Earth Age', hinting at an extension of their storyline which first started with their debut mini album, 'Into The Ice Age'. The trailer has yet to reveal more specific details such as MCND's comeback date or the shape of upcoming album, so fans will have to stay tuned to find out more.

Meanwhile, 5-member rookie boy group MCND debuted back in February of this year with their 1st mini album 'Into The Ice Age' and their debut title track, "Ice Age".