Dawn uploads a video of his girlfriend HyunA as she participates in a photo shoot wearing an interesting outfit

On August 7th KST, Dawn posted a video on his Instagram with the caption "BEST SUPPORTIVE BOYFRIEND".

In the video, HyunA is seen posing in front of a bright watermelon pink background as she is wearing an interesting outfit - She is seen wearing what looks like a swimsuit over her jeans. HyunA also revealed a short clip of her filming a video as she wears the same outfit. She had captioned the video as "Spoiler" as she alludes to her comeback.





Many netizens are anticipating the artist's comeback as she had released another teaser clip on her Instagram previously.

Meanwhile, Dawn and HyunA officially announced they were dating back in 2018. They have continued to grow their love and have been openly sharing their affection towards each other with the support of their fans.





