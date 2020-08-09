Rocket Punch performs fun 'relay dance' version of latest single 'Juicy'

Rocket Punch is the latest group to release a 'relay dance' video!





On August 9 KST, the Woollim Entertainment girl group unveiled a 'relay dance' performance of their latest single "Juicy" for Mnet's M2 YouTube channel. In the video, the members are seen in promotional concept outfits, having fun as they take turns dancing the single's stage choreography in a 'relay'-style single-file line. The video ends with the group huddled closely together, waving to their fans.

Meanwhile, "Juicy" is the title track off of Rocket Punch's 3rd mini album 'Blue Punch,' which was released on August 4.

Check out the performance above!

