Wonho's solo debut officially has a date!

On August 9 KST, his agency HighLine Entertainment unveiled a coming soon teaser for his debut mini album 'Part 1 - Love Synonym.' In the image, a faint collage of Wonho is seen saturated in blues, revealing just enough while still raising anticipation for his debut concept.

Meanwhile, 'Part 1 - Love Synonym' is set for release on September 4.

Check out the full teaser below, and stay tuned for this exciting debut!