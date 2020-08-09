'Cultwo Show' host Kim Tae Gyun publicly apologizes for imitating foreign (G)I-DLE member's broken Korean accent

Kim Tae Gyun has publicly apologized to (G)I-DLE.



On August 9 KST, the 'Cultwo Show' radio host took to his personal Instagram account to upload a message of apology. In the message, he writes: "I apologize to (G)I-DLE's fans and those I offended when I imitated the broken Korean of one of (G)I-DLE's foreign members during their live interview on last week on Thursday, August 6."



"I definitely did not mean to make a caricature out of them, and I imitated them because it was cute how hard they were working on their accent, but it obviously looked uncomfortable," he continued.



He ended the message by adding that he had also contacted the (G)I-DLE member in question to personally apologize, then wrote this public apology to admit to his mistake.





"In the future, I will proceed with more careful consideration of the other person. Thank you for reading this long message," he concluded.



Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE is currently promoting their latest single "DUMDi DUMDi."



Check out Kim Tae Gyun's Instagram post below.