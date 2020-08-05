Seventeen, NCT 127, TWICE, Stray Kids, & more certified by Gaon chart for August

Gaon chart has updated its list of certifications for the month of August, announcing new additions in the album sales, downloads, and streaming categories.

First, in album sales, Seventeen's 7th mini album 'Heng:garae' was officially certified 'Million' by Gaon chart, the group's first ever Million certification since the system's establishment in 2018.

In addition, NCT 127's 'NCT #127 Neo Zone - The Final Round', TWICE's 'More & More', and IZ*ONE's 'Oneiric Diary' have been certified 'Double Platinum' this month for surpassing a total of 500,000 copies. Stray Kids's 1st full album 'Go生' was certified 'Platinum' after surpassing a total of 250,000 copies in sales.

In the downloads category, the newest Platinum addition for the month of August was TWICE's "What Is Love?" after surpassing 2.5 million downloads from users.

Finally, Lim Jae Hyun's "I'm A Little Drunk" (Prod. 2soo) was newly certified Platinum in the streaming category after surpassing 100 million streams.