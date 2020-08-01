Netizens are still talking about the most-watched individual NCT member fancam of all time

It's been over 2 years since a particular fancam of NCT member Mark performing a snippet of "Cherry Bomb" became something of a "legendary" video among NCTzens. Yet, netizens are still talking about it in 2020!

The fancam in question is a short version of "Cherry Bomb" performed by Mark and singer Parc Jae Jung during an outdoor festival from 2017. Why are netizens still so obsessed about it?

Some recent comments from an online community post say, "The way you enjoy Mark is divided into the time before you saw this cam and the time after you witnessed it kekekeke", "Boss baby TT", "I can't hear it very well so I put my glasses on", "I understood why people like the 'bagel' type (baby-face-glamour-body) after I watched this kekekeke, I've watched this way too many times kekekeke", "Oh it's trending on the community, well time to go watch it again", "Yeah everyone should watch this... wait don't watch it... wait watch it", and more.

Have you watched the "legendary" Mark fancam yet?