14 Korean idols with foreign legal names

Many K-Pop idols who are ethnically Korean are still sometimes referred to as "foreigners" in Korea, due to factors including their schooling, their most comfortable language, etc. In the case of these 14 idol stars, they actually have "foreign" legal names!

Scroll through below to see how many of them you know!

1. Jessica Jung - U.S. citizenship

(Many people refer to Jessica by her "Korean name" Jung Soo Yeon; however, this name is not legal registered in any country.)

2. Stephanie Young Hwang - U.S. citizenship

(Some people refer to Tiffany by a "Korean name", Hwang Mi Young. This name is also not legally registered in any country.)

3. Chrystal Soo Jung - Korea/U.S. citizenship

4. Ennik Somi Douma - Korea/Canada/Netherlands citizenship

(Also registered as Jeon So Mi in Korea.)

5. Roseanne Park - Korea/New Zealand citizenship

(Also registered as Park Chae Young in Korea.)

6. Joshua Jisoo Hong - U.S. citizenship

7. Hansol Vernon Chwe - Korea/U.S. citizenship

(*In order for Vernon to retain his dual citizenship, he must complete his mandatory military service.)

8. Mark Lee - Canada citizenship

(Mark's "Korean name" is Lee Min Hyung and is used by his parents and family, but not registered in any country.)

9. John Jun Suh - U.S. citizenship

(Like Mark, Johnny's "Korean name" Seo Young Ho is used by his parents and family, but not registered in any country.)

10. Nancy Jewel McDonie - Korea/U.S. citizenship

(Also registered in Korea as Lee Geu Roo.)

11. Kai Kamal Huening - U.S. citizenship

(Some also refer to Hueningkai as Jung Kai, taking his mother's last name.)

12. Felix Yongbok Lee - Australia citizenship

13. Christopher Chan Bang - Australia citizenship

14. Aaron Kwak - U.S. citizenship

(Aaron's "Korean name" Kwak Young Min is supposedly only used by his family when his father is scolding him.)