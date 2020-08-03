Nature celebrate 2nd debut anniversary with sentimental throwback MV for 'My Sun, My Moon, My Star'

Nature is celebrating their debut anniversary!

On August 3 KST, the n.CH Entertainment girl group commemorated their two-year debut anniversary with their fans by releasing a special music video for the song "My Sun, My Moon, My Star," a track off their 2019 mini album 'Nature World: Code A.' The video is a sweet tribute to the past two years of their promotions, showing fans snippets of their past music videos, including the cover songs they released together prior to their debut.

Meanwhile, Nature debuted on August 3, 2018 with the single "Allegro Cantabile."







Congratulations to Nature on a major milestone!