Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

YG's new idol group TREASURE unveils D-3 teaser poster for their up coming debut album

TREASURE has unveiled another teaser poster for their upcoming debut.

On August 4th at midnight KST, YG Entertainment released the D-3 teaser poster of their new boy group featuring three out of the twelve members. The three members pose in front of a light purple background and the poster is title D-3, which is counting down to their debut date.

They will be making their debut with a single album titled 'The First Step: Chapter One' on August 7th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more teasers until their debut! 

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

the "three out of twelve members" are Jihoon, Jeongwoo, and Haruto if anyone was curious

