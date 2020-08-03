YG's new idol group TREASURE unveils D-3 teaser poster for their up coming debut album

TREASURE has unveiled another teaser poster for their upcoming debut.

On August 4th at midnight KST, YG Entertainment released the D-3 teaser poster of their new boy group featuring three out of the twelve members. The three members pose in front of a light purple background and the poster is title D-3, which is counting down to their debut date.

They will be making their debut with a single album titled 'The First Step: Chapter One' on August 7th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more teasers until their debut!

