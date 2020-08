JBJ95 member Takada Kenta has released the MV for his first special solo single, "またいつでも帰っておいで (Come Back Any Time)".

Composed by Kenta's good friend and producer Sayaka with the lyrics handwritten by Kenta himself, "またいつでも帰っておいで (Come Back Any Time)" is a personal message for Kenta's late mother, who passed away in March of this year.

Listen to the heartwarming track above.