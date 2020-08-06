NCTzens freak out and celebrate as Stephen Curry gives a shoutout to his huge fan, NCT's Chenle

NCT's official fan club, also known as NCTzens, are freaking out and celebrating on Twitter as hot NBA star Stephen Curry finally gave one of his huge fans Chenle a shoutout!

Earlier this week, Chenle appeared in a fun YouTube segment with fellow NCT members Mark and Johnny, learning English so that one day when he meets his favorite basketball player Stephen Curry, he'll know what to say!

Chenle also mentioned the YouTube segment via the NCT members' official Twitter, sharing, "I want to meet Stephen Curry ASAP keke."

Now, hours after Chenle mentioned Stephen Curry's name in his recent post, the NBA star decided to respond! Stephen gave Chenle an exciting reply, commenting, "Once the world gets back to normal, let's make it happen! @warriors game? #Chenle."

The shoutout from Stephen was especially exciting, as literally a day before, Chenle was seen commenting on one of Stephen's own Twitter posts!

This obviously wasn't the first time fans noticed Chenle's dying love for the basketball star, based on Chenle's personal Weibo activity.

Like all of the NCTzens on Twitter, we hope Chenle will notice Stephen's SNS shoutout soon!

he even used chenle's hashtag omg 😭 pic.twitter.com/VFnMMKbZE2 — KH천럽 (@loveforchenle) August 7, 2020

during empathy era, for his diary chenle said that he dreamed of playing basketball with jisung and curry! and he even drew the golden state warriors logo !! soon we'll get to see him watch a gsw game LIVE AND PERHAPS EVEN PLAY WITH CURRY !! he's gonna be so happy 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3lrA1aeWOR — 😼CHENLE CURRY BFFS‼️ (@liebchenle) August 7, 2020

August 7 2020 when Stephen Curry finally notices Chenle 😭😭💚💚



EVERYONE PLS SAY #CHENLE1STWIN WITH ME!!!

♡♡♡♡♡ pic.twitter.com/Kee3BTFjxB — #¹ ʲⁱˢᵘⁿᵍ ᵉⁿᵗʰᵘˢⁱᵃˢᵗ (@JlSUNGlE) August 7, 2020

when chenle sees that stephen curry noticed himpic.twitter.com/cOT9GqfwpF — 마크리 (@jenoxious) August 7, 2020

so apparently chenle has three pairs of under armour's curry 6 shoes and a pair of curry 7 shoes... even the limited ones which had only 120 pairs! these are only the ones we've seen so far, there's a chance he has more... chenle is definitely a dedicated steph curry fan😭 pic.twitter.com/isqhXA0DNa — 😼CHENLE CURRY BFFS‼️ (@liebchenle) August 6, 2020