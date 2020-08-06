NCTzens freak out and celebrate as Stephen Curry gives a shoutout to his huge fan, NCT's Chenle

NCT's official fan club, also known as NCTzens, are freaking out and celebrating on Twitter as hot NBA star Stephen Curry finally gave one of his huge fans Chenle a shoutout!
Earlier this week, Chenle appeared in a fun YouTube segment with fellow NCT members Mark and Johnny, learning English so that one day when he meets his favorite basketball player Stephen Curry, he'll know what to say!
Chenle also mentioned the YouTube segment via the NCT members' official Twitter, sharing, "I want to meet Stephen Curry ASAP keke."
Now, hours after Chenle mentioned Stephen Curry's name in his recent post, the NBA star decided to respond! Stephen gave Chenle an exciting reply, commenting, "Once the world gets back to normal, let's make it happen! @warriors game? #Chenle."
The shoutout from Stephen was especially exciting, as literally a day before, Chenle was seen commenting on one of Stephen's own Twitter posts!
This obviously wasn't the first time fans noticed Chenle's dying love for the basketball star, based on Chenle's personal Weibo activity.
Like all of the NCTzens on Twitter, we hope Chenle will notice Stephen's SNS shoutout soon!
Log in to comment