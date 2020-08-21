Kim Jae Hwan releases sentimental MV teaser for his digital single "I'm Not Okay"

Singer/songwriter Kim Jae Hwan will be making his comeback soon with his digital single "I'm Not Okay" (literal translation).

Previously he released teaser images, now on August 22nd KST, he has released his teaser clip. The teaser clip starts off with a sentimental piano tune as he sings "I hate myself for not treating you better." In the teaser, Kim Jae Hwan seems to be longing for someone.





Kim Jae Hwan is in preparation for his first comeback in 6 months with this digital single. The track will be the third title in the artist's signature 'Greeting'-themed music series, which began with his debut song "Begin Again" and continued with his hit song "Goodbye" earlier this year.



His new single is scheduled to be released on August 23rd at 6 PM. So stay tuned for Kim Jae Hwan's new single release!