HyunA announces comeback with seductive 'coming soon' image and moving poster teaser

HyunA has announced her comeback!

On August 17 KST, her agency P NATION unveiled both a 'coming soon' teaser image and moving poster for her upcoming return. In both teasers, she is seen posing topless, with the camera focused on her shadowy side profile. According to the teasers, her comeback is scheduled for August 26.

Meanwhile, media reports have revealed that HyunA will be recording a guest appearance on MBC's 'Radio Star' this week, rousing even more anticipation for her comeback.

Check out the teasers below, and stay tuned for more news about HyunA's exciting return!