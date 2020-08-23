Get your moves on with ITZY's official 'Not Shy' performance video!

ITZY has revealed the official performance video for "Not Shy".

Ever since its release, ITZY has been stirring attention for the catchy and visually captivating comeback with the song "Not Shy". With a western concept, the girl group rocked the stage with powerful choreography and a variety of different outfits. This performance video will help you focus on the dance moves a bit more, in addition to the official MV and the dance practice video.

What is your favorite dance move from "Not Shy"?