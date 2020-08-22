ITZY drops another impressive dance practice video for 'Not Shy'

ITZY has revealed a new dance practice video for "Not Shy"!



In this dance practice video, the JYP Entertainment girl group once again goes over their energetic choreography for their title track of ITZY's latest mini-album 'Not Shy'. Previously, the girls released a moving version of the dance practice video via the group's official YouTube channel.



Watch ITZY's latest dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it. What do you think?