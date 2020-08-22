11

7

Misc
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

ITZY drops another impressive dance practice video for 'Not Shy'

AKP STAFF

ITZY has revealed a new dance practice video for "Not Shy"!

In this dance practice video, the JYP Entertainment girl group once again goes over their energetic choreography for their title track of ITZY's latest mini-album 'Not Shy'. Previously, the girls released a moving version of the dance practice video via the group's official YouTube channel.

Watch ITZY's latest dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it. What do you think? 

  1. ITZY
1 777 Share 61% Upvoted

-3

funkahole2-4,483 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND