ITZY takes it to the wild west in charismatic comeback MV for 'Not Shy'

ITZY is back with their 2nd comeback of 2020!

On August 17 KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group unveiled their new album 'Not Shy,' featuring a title track of the same name.



The single "Not Shy" is the very first ITZY single to be dealing with the topic of love. The song, which was written by J.Y. Park as well as Kobee and earattack, describes the act of being 'not shy' when it comes to expressing feelings of love, and also matches ITZY's trademark high-energy sound with an addictive horn accompaniment. The music video shows the members in a wild west scenario, appearing as tough 'girl bandits' as they put on a playful dance performance based around the song's theme of being unapologetic and brave.

Meanwhile, prior to the album's release, ITZY celebrated with fans through a number of online activities, including an 'ITZY LIVE PREMIERE' broadcast where they performed "Not Shy" for the very first time. Starting from 6 PM KST, the time the album and music video were released, they also hosted a special chatting event.

Check out the music video for ITZY's "Not Shy" above!