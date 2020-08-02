D1CE celebrate 1st debut anniversary



On August 1, boy group D1CE held a special party on V LIVE to celebrate the group’s 1st anniversary since debut. The group’s members appeared in suits and prepared a myriad of content and segments for their fans DON1Y such as red carpet and photo time.

The group held special stages as well as a special award ceremony featuring each members’ individual quirks. The group has also prepared gifts for DON1Y, exclusive photos of the 5 members with handwritten messages on them.

Concluding the debut anniversary V LIVE, “Because we have DON1Y, we are always able to garner strength. Although we can’t be in the same space due to COVID19, I hope that you know that our hearts are always close. I wish that in the days ahead, we can be even happier with DON1Y.”

Meanwhile, D1CE recently released their 2nd mini album "DRAW YOU: I Draw You". Check out their latest MV "Draw You" below!