Posted by germainej 1 day ago

Hyolyn walks away in 'Say My Name' MV teaser

Hyolyn has dropped her music video teaser for "Say My Name"!

In the MV teaser, Hyolyn walks away until she turns around and drops it low. Her upcoming second solo mini album 'Say My Name' releases on August 19 at 6 PM KST.

She's already released the music video for her pre-release single "9LIVES", a track on 'Say My Name'.

Watch Hyolyn's "Say My Name" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

DMV2DMZ166 pts 13 hours ago 0
13 hours ago

Not much music played, so it is hard to form any kind of perspective. I see a bit of choreo. The song can be danced to; that's good!

eager_beaver1,831 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

"Watch me while I do it."


"It?" As in...?

