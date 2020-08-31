Kang Daniel treats fans to soothing live performance video for B-side track 'Night'

Kang Daniel is back with another surprise video for fans!

On August 31 KST, the solo artist released a live performance video for "Night," a B-side track and the only ballad on his 2nd solo mini album 'Magenta.' In the video, he sits outside with a scenic view of Seoul's nightscape behind him, focusing on his live performance as the atmosphere sounds of the city at night pick up in song's slight pauses.





Prior to the release of this performance video, Kang Daniel had been surprising his fans with a number of other performance footage, including the pre-release music video for "Waves" featuring Jamie and Simon Dominic, the Dingo Music performance of "Runaway" featuring Yumdda, and post-promotion music video for "Movie" featuring DVWN.

Meanwhile, 'Magenta' was released on August 3. During his promotion of title track "Who U Are," Kang Daniel was able to earn three music show wins.





Check out the performance video above!

