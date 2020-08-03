BTS members find healing 'In the SOOP' by reading, fishing, meditating, & more in new reality teaser

Just a little over two weeks left until BTS's new reality premieres on JTBC!

Titled 'In the SOOP BTS ver.', the upcoming reality series follows the members of BTS as they get away to a beautiful camping spot in the woods ("SOOP" means "forest" in Korean). There, the boys find healing by exploring a variety of quiet hobbies to calm the mind, like reading, fishing, meditating, or just enjoying the view with a friend.

After premiering on August 19 at 11 PM KST on JTBC, 'In the SOOP BTS ver.' also premieres via Weverse on August 20 at 12 AM KST. Exclusive behind footage will also be available for fans via Weverse every Tuesdays at 9 PM KST.



In the meantime, check out teaser #2 for 'In the SOOP BTS ver.' above!