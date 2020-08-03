KARD's B.M bares his serious side in 'Dazed'

KARD's B.M was featuring in a dramatic solo pictorial for the August issue of 'Dazed' magazine!

For this issue, B.M bared his serious side both in front of the camera and during his interview. He said, "At first, I only worked on writing and composing my own parts, and then I started wanting to make my own beats. Then I got greedier, and felt that I wanted to contribute more to KARD's overall direction. That's how I started becoming more involved in producing. As time went on, more people like our company's music producers and the president recognized me. I think if I keep up the hard work, I should be able to work on our next title song as well."

Check out some previews of B.M's moody, toned August pictorial, below!