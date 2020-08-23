BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez get on a call to tease about collaboration song 'Ice Cream'

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez are getting fans hyped for their collaboration song.

The girls will be releasing "Ice Cream" soon, and while there isn't much information about it (except, of course, for the fact that it's a collaboration between BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez), fans do get to hear a little bit of it at the end of the 'call' video. The video is merely Selena Gomez dialing up BLACKPINK and telling them how excited she is to be working with them because she's been a fan.

Get ready for "Ice Cream" on August 28th at midnight EST!

