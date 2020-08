Taemin has released more details about his upcoming 3rd album.

Fans already know that 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' will drop on September 7th, but now he's confirmed that the album will have 9 songs, including title song "Criminal". The album will drop in 3 parts - the pre-released prologue single "2 Kids" that was released on August 4th, and then in Act 1 and Act 2.

Are you looking forward to his comeback?