Sunny talks about her 10-year dorming experience with Girls' Generation

Sunny talked about her 10 years of sharing a dorm.

She was a guest on 'Where Is My Home?' on the 23rd. While looking for homes, she said, "Because I lived in a dorm for 10 years, I had dreams about a house. When I first moved out to live by myself, I did a lot of legwork. I looked at over 20 houses. I did all the interior decorating myself after I moved."

Later in the episode, she said, "I was the youngest of 3 girls, and I also lived in a dorm with all girls. More than anything, it's important to have your own space and have your own bathroom."