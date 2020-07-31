Wonder Girls's Lim shares gorgeous scenes from a recap of her wedding via her YouTube channel 'Lim's Diary'

Fans can congratulate Wonder Girls's Lim and her husband Shin Min Chul's marriage once again, by watching a lovely recap of their wedding ceremony, via Lim's official YouTube channel, 'Lim's Diary'!

The wedding ceremony took place back on July 5 of this year, as Lim and Shin Min Chul tied the knot after 7 years of dating! Before the official ceremony began, Lim spent time taking photos with all of her guests including numerous fellow co-workers from her former label JYP Entertainment. The idol could be seen smiling brightly while being congratulated by Wonder Girls's Yubin, Yenny, and Sohee, as well as Baek Ah Yeon, TWICE, announce Ahn Hyun Mo, plus more.

When the official ceremony began, the groom Shin Min Chul wowed the crowd with an energetic taekwondo performance. Then came time for the bride's entrance, accompanied by the loudest cheers of the night! The first congratulatory song was performed by Wonder Girls's Yenny, as she delivered a rendition of "Can't Help Falling In Love". Next, Shin Min Chul's extreme taekwondo team came up for a charismatic performance. The team even put together a creative choreography to Wonder Girls's "Like This"!

Watch the full, gorgeous recap above!