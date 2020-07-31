MBC to produce a documentary recalling the life of the late Sulli

According to media outlet reports on July 31, MBC will be producing a documentary recalling the life of the late idol singer/actress Sulli.

In addition to recalling the late Sulli's life and career, the documentary will feature interviews by the late Sulli's family members, as well as her SM Entertainment co-workers and acquaintances. The production will serve to remember the beloved late star on the 1-year anniversary of her passing, coming up this October.

Meanwhile, the late Sulli first debuted in the entertainment industry in 2005 as a child actress. In 2009, she debuted as a member her idol group f(x). The late star then passed away on October 14, 2019, at the age of 25.