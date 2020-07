MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa has transformed into a 'Sims' character in her latest CF for 'The Sims 4'!

In this CF, Hwa Sa reveals that she's currently "writing" a story about a woman with the ability to perfectly recreate any dish she tastes at least once! The main character of Hwa Sa's story goes on to master cooking cuisines from all cultures including Korea, China, Europe, and Japan, and ultimately opens up a successful 3-star restaurant!

Watch Hwa Sa's fun CF for 'The Sims 4' above.