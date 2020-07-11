12

Sunmi reveals why 500 people suddenly unfollowed her on social media

Sunmi revealed why 500 people unfollowed her on social media.

On the July 11th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Sunmi asked the 'Knowing Brothers' cast members to guess why 500 people suddenly unfollowed her on social media. She gave a hint, saying, "I posted someone else's photo, and it got an unexpected response." 

MONSTA X's Shownu guessed, "You posted a photo with a family member that looked really close, and your fans thought it was a boyfriend so they unfollowed." Seo Jang Hoon then guessed, "You posted a photo of J.Y. Park, and suddenly, 500 of your fans left."

Sunmi expressed, "That's right," explaining, "To be exact, I captured a photo and posted it to support his new song 'Fever', and then suddenly, 500 people left. It was one scene from the music video." When Heechul asked if she deleted the post, she responded, "No, I didn't. J.Y. Park apologized to me in a comment because of what happened."

hiroonakamura
17 minutes ago

shitty fans. she's better off without such "fans"

taeswife06
10 minutes ago

Not a fan of JYP, but still... the pettiness of some of her followers is disgusting.

