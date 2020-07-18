29

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) reveal director's cut teaser for 'Once Again this Beach' & teaser images

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) have revealed the director's cut teaser for "Once Again this Beach".

In the MV spoiler above, SSAK3 dance under the rain and take turns showing their moves to the camera. "Once Again this Beach" is SSAK3's debut track, and it's composed by Lee Sang Soon, who revealed it was his first fast-paced song.

Take a look at the director's cut teaser above and the MV teaser here if you missed it. 

Pendragonx1,670 pts 7 hours ago 0
7 hours ago

lol .. it's so 90s.. love it
krell-3,912 pts 24 hours ago 0
24 hours ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

