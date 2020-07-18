EXID's Solji & IRO team up for angelic duet on 'Immortal Song 2'

EXID's Solji and IRO have teamed up for an angelic duet on 'Immortal Song 2'.



On the July 18th 'Friend Special' of 'Immortal Song', good friends Solji and IRO covered Lee Hi's 2016 hit "Breathe". Solji expressed, "She's the first friend I think of when something good happens," while IRO said, "Any singer would want to perform on 'Immortal Song'. I think it'll be a more meaningful performance because Solji unni is with me."



The two singers took the round from Kim Na Hee and Park Seo Joon, but it was Kim Tae Woo and Lim Jung Hee who were the final winners.



Check out Solji and IRO's performance above and their interview for the show below.

