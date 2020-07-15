5

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) reveal colorful explosion in 'Once Again this Beach' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) have dropped their music video teaser for "Once Again this Beach".

In the MV teaser, the trio transform into Yoo-Dragon, Rinda G, and BiRyong in a colorful explosion backdrop and feel-good summer vibes. "Once Again this Beach" is SSAK3's debut track, and it's composed by Lee Sang Soon, who revealed it was his first fast-paced song.

Watch SSAK3's "Once Again this Beach" MV teaser above! It's set to drop on July 18 KST. 

  1. Lee Hyori
  2. Rain
  3. Yoo Jae Suk
  4. SSAK3
3 1,388 Share 63% Upvoted

1

smfhlmfao85 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Wow! I can't wait for this to come out.

Share

1

thayss252 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
I'm soo looking forward for this debut!!!! It's making me feel so nostalgic and happy watching their progress as the date is getting near.
This group definitely is going to be in my memories for a long time. Hoping that they have a successful debut!! <3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

GFriend (Girlfriend), Yerin, Kim Shin Young
GFriend's Yerin comes down with stomach flu
5 hours ago   5   6,269
TOO
TOO jump into summer fun in 'Count 1, 2' MV
40 minutes ago   0   232

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND