SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) reveal colorful explosion in 'Once Again this Beach' MV teaser

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) have dropped their music video teaser for "Once Again this Beach".
In the MV teaser, the trio transform into Yoo-Dragon, Rinda G, and BiRyong in a colorful explosion backdrop and feel-good summer vibes. "Once Again this Beach" is SSAK3's debut track, and it's composed by Lee Sang Soon, who revealed it was his first fast-paced song.
Watch SSAK3's "Once Again this Beach" MV teaser above! It's set to drop on July 18 KST.
