Posted by danisurst 2 days ago

Seventeen have hilarious time switching parts in new 'Left & Right' dance video

Seventeen has released a new choreography video for their latest single!

On July 19 KST, the Pledis Entertainment boy group unveiled the 'part switch' version dance video for "Left & Right," the title track off their 7th mini album 'Heng:garæ.' In the video, the members are seen laughing and having a good time as they attempt to perform the song's original choreography with completely different assigned roles, making for some fun confusion.

Meanwhile, 'Heng:garæ' was released on June 22, breaking the group's record as their most successful album to date, selling 1 million copies in only one week.

Check out the "Left & Right" performance above!

3

quark123957 2 days ago
2 days ago

God I love that they're still doing the 5th Anniversary gimmick. Hoshi's Seungkwan impression will never, ever get old.

1

Angestic11729 1 day ago
1 day ago

Well organised chaos.

Love those 13 crazy heads.

