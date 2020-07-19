Psy celebrates 'Gangnam Style' surpassing 3.7 billion YouTube views; remains most views for K-Pop MV

Psy is continuing to see huge success with his trademark single "Gangnam Style"!





On July 19 KST, the P NATION founder took to his personal Instagram account to reveal that the music video for the song had surpassed a staggering 3.7 billion views earlier that day. While the post did not contain a caption, it did feature a playful cartoon version of Psy doing the song's iconic 'horse dance' in front of the view announcement.



"Gangnam Style" was released back in 2012 and was an international hit. To this day, it remains the K-Pop music video with the highest amount of YouTube views.



Meanwhile, Psy's latest promotions as a singer was back in December 2019, when he held his annual multi-city 'All Night' concert tour.



Check out Psy's Instagram post below!