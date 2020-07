Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi have released a 'Mood Sampler #2 Midnight Reflections(EDP)' video and more teaser images for their 'Monster' unit debut.

The mood sampler's music has a very laid-back vibe and provides various imagery, ending with rolling bell pepper.

The girls are looks gorgeous in the new teaser images which you can check out the rest below.



Irene and Seulgi are making a unit debut with 'Monster' on July 6 KST.