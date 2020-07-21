Park Bo Gum struggles as an aspiring actor in latest 'Record of Youth' teaser

tvN's highly-anticipated new Mon-Tues drama series 'Record of Youth' recently released a 2nd character teaser of the story's male lead Park Bo Gum, in his role as the aspiring actor Sa Hye Joon!

In the upcoming drama, Park Bo Gum takes on the role of a young model named Sa Hye Joon. While he's well-known in his main profession, Hye Joon's real dream is to become a star actor. Off the runway, Hye Joon is often working multiple part-time jobs to support himself while struggling through obstacles such as the difficulties of acting, financial strains, etc. At the end of the teaser, Hye Joon leaves viewers wondering with a cryptic phrase, stating, "There's not enough left of the time given to me."

Also starring actress Park So Dam, actor Byun Woo Seok, and more, tvN's 'Record of Youth' premieres later this fall on September 7 at 9 PM KST. Will you be watching?

