Check out the MV teaser to VIXX's Ravi, Red Velvet's Yeri, & AB6IX's Jeon Woong's remake of Cool's 'Woman On The Beach'

The first refreshing collaboration track of the 'Fever Music 2020 - Cool Summer Project' album is coming later this week on July 24 at 6 PM KST!

For track #1 of the music release series, VIXX's Ravi, Red Velvet's Yeri, and AB6IX's Jeon Woong take a dive in feel-good beach vibes with a remake of Cool's "Woman On The Beach"! The MV teaser above features a snippet of Jeon Woong and Yeri's voices as they put a modern flare to the 1997 hit, also featuring the stars of popular web drama series 'Best Mistake'.

Meanwhile, upcoming collaborations to look forward to through 'Fever Music 2020 - Cool Summer Project' later this summer include other Cool remakes like "Fate" and "Sorrow", featuring idols like TEEN TOP's Niel, A Pink's Namjoo, H&D's Nam Do Hyun, and Kim Woo Seok.

