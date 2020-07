NCT member Renjun has released a cover of "Fools" by Troye Sivan.

He beautifully sings the song and fans are ecstatic to see Renjun show off his talents.

Renjun stands in the ambient light of bluish pink as he stares into the distance as he sings. "Fools" sung by Renjun has a different vibe from the original as Renjun's voice is a tone higher than Troye Sivan's tone. The cover video focuses on Renjun's face as he sings so fans are able to be completely immersed in the song.