1THE9 reveal their comeback story in 'Dream in the Sky' MV

1THE9 have dropped their music video for "Dream in the Sky"!



The MV follows the 1THE9 members as they prepare their comeback with their third mini album 'Turn Over', which featured "Bad Guy" as the title song. "Dream in the Sky" is an emotional ballad about not giving up on your dreams no matter what.



Watch 1THE9's "Dream in the Sky" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

