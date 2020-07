(G)I-DLE is scheduled for their comeback in August with their new single "DUMDi DUMDi" which will be released on August 3 at 6 PM KST.

The album art shows tribal-style drawing on a yellow background showing palm trees and tribal drums. Fans speculate that the song will be a very tropical and summery vibe as they are excited about the release.

Stayed tuned for more updates and the release of (G)I-DLE's new single "DUMDi DUMDi!"