JunCottonRights388 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

I'm still laughing. They really just played with us for an hour on vlive just to drop this in the last minute.

nunyabsnss4,696 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Best freaking surprise ever! Love, love, love the song and the video. The whole video is way too cute and the entire song is a bop. Can't wait for the album

